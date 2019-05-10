Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post sales of $6.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the lowest is $5.41 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $5.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $30.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.92 million, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 168.21% and a negative net margin of 337.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,173,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 993,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after buying an additional 731,682 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 160,622 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.