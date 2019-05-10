Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemphire Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemphire Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemphire Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gemphire Therapeutics.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 645,822 shares in the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 40,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.04. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

