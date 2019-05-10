Zacks: Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (OMER) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was up 1271.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Omeros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Omeros by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,204,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,912,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 632,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 844.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 994,829 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,523. Omeros has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $887.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.57.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

