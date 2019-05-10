Zacks: Analysts Expect EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.60). EXACT Sciences posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The company’s revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $9.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.38. 4,555,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,527. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.84. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $108,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,035,707.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,201 shares of company stock worth $5,543,493. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 130.2% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

