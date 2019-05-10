Zacks: Analysts Expect EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.60). EXACT Sciences posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The company’s revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $9.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.38. 4,555,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,527. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.84. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $108,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,035,707.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,201 shares of company stock worth $5,543,493. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 130.2% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.