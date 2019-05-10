Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $131.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

NYSE:NTB opened at $39.13 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,195,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after acquiring an additional 367,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,346,000 after buying an additional 50,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 855,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,346,000 after buying an additional 50,363 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 845,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,509,000 after buying an additional 484,016 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,924,000 after buying an additional 98,112 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

