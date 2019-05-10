Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04).

AGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

AGLE opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $194.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 186,330 shares during the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 55,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 753,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 55,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

