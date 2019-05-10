York Water Co (YORW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

York Water has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. York Water has a payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect York Water to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. York Water has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). York Water had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Analysts expect that York Water will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YORW. BidaskClub raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised York Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered York Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

