World Asset Management Inc Has $8.10 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paypal from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $347,255.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,521.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $541,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,822.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,521 shares of company stock valued at $29,966,837. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.69.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. Paypal’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

