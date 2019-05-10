Winco Hits Market Cap of $869,430.00 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Winco token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. Winco has a total market cap of $869,430.00 and $18,993.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Winco has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00454702 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031823 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003784 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Winco

WCO is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official website is winco.io . The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

