William David Tull Sells 22,200 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $573,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William David Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $193,436.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, William David Tull sold 24,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $518,400.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, William David Tull sold 77,878 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,651,792.38.

Shares of CASH opened at $26.16 on Friday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.63 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,373,000 after purchasing an additional 64,409 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $831,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,173,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

