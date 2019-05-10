William Blair Begins Coverage on Pagerduty (PD)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NYSE:PD opened at $49.23 on Monday. Pagerduty has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 342,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $7,633,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

