White Standard Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (WSD)

White Standard (CURRENCY:WSD) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, White Standard has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One White Standard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00014859 BTC on major exchanges. White Standard has a total market capitalization of $415,787.00 and approximately $26,850.00 worth of White Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00304618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00914852 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00138619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001083 BTC.

White Standard Token Profile

White Standard’s total supply is 439,402 tokens. White Standard’s official Twitter account is @TheWcomp . The Reddit community for White Standard is /r/WhiteStandard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . White Standard’s official website is thewhitecompanyus.com

Buying and Selling White Standard

White Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as White Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade White Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase White Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

