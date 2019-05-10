Weibo (WB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on WB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.
Shares of WB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.69. 37,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,243. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03. Weibo has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
