Weibo (WB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of WB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.69. 37,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,243. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03. Weibo has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

