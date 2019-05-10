Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $16.54 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 110,234 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of MRO opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

