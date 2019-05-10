Wealth Architects LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (AXP)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $117.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $119.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

