Water Island Capital LLC Has $54.23 Million Stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,447,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668,261 shares during the period. Travelport Worldwide comprises about 3.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelport Worldwide were worth $54,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TVPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.65. 90,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,898. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $588.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers, such as airlines, hotel chains, and car rental companies with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

