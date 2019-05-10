Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Five Below by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after purchasing an additional 251,655 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Five Below by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 44,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.33. 27,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,499. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,056,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $352,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,381 shares of company stock worth $7,344,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/water-island-capital-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-five-below-inc-five.html.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.