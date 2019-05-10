Walt Disney (DIS) PT Raised to $165.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $133.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $98.81 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

