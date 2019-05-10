Wajax (WJX) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

WJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wajax from C$26.50 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of WJX opened at C$16.18 on Wednesday. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$15.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.81.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$389.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.31999987726082 earnings per share for the current year.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

