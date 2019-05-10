Wacker Neuson (WAC) Given a €36.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Posted by on May 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €26.10 ($30.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.88 ($32.42).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €22.86 ($26.58) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €16.17 ($18.80) and a fifty-two week high of €29.20 ($33.95). The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.