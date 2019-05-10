Wacker Neuson (WAC) Given a €36.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €26.10 ($30.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.88 ($32.42).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €22.86 ($26.58) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €16.17 ($18.80) and a fifty-two week high of €29.20 ($33.95). The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

