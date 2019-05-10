W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) VP William C. Dockman Sells 4,717 Shares

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) VP William C. Dockman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $360,803.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $842,384.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GRA opened at $74.51 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 93.53% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $469.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $89.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

