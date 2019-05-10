VULCANO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $441.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, VULCANO has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. VULCANO has a market cap of $376,636.00 and $441.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001117 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 208,886,960 coins and its circulating supply is 206,310,008 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.