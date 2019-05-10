Vivint Solar (VSLR) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSLR. Citigroup started coverage on Vivint Solar in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vivint Solar from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.13.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

NYSE VSLR opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Vivint Solar has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 36,275 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $169,041.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,758.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 102,600 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,097 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,412 shares of company stock worth $1,835,854 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 742.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.