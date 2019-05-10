Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTO. ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 914,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $515.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,311,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,331,000 after purchasing an additional 249,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,305,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 586,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,001,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 500,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

