Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 8,000 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $11,611,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,125,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,494 shares during the period.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPI shares. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 8,000 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-sells-8000-shares-of-laredo-petroleum-inc-lpi.html.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.