Vicus Capital Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,532.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 138,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $30.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15.

