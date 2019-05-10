Vicus Capital Has $655,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,356,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,130,000 after buying an additional 1,981,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,254,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,644 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,075,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,714,000. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,712,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $54.92. 66,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,348,976. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

