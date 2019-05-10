Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $266.11 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,384 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $266,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total value of $1,062,578.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,504.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 23,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $3,008,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,931 shares of company stock worth $41,245,380. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.58.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $141.42. The stock had a trading volume of 171,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $144.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

