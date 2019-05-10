Veeco Instruments (VECO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has $14.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,750. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.76 million, a P/E ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,803,000 after buying an additional 276,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after acquiring an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 659.6% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 301,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 261,909 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 165,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

