Vecima Networks (VCM) Announces Earnings Results

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of C$20.33 million during the quarter.
VCM traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.15. 6,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 million and a P/E ratio of 85.51. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$8.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.79.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
See Also: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.