Vecima Networks (VCM) Announces Earnings Results

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of C$20.33 million during the quarter.

VCM traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.15. 6,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 million and a P/E ratio of 85.51. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$8.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.79.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

