Vapotherm Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 13th (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm’s (NYSE:VAPO) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 13th. Vapotherm had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts recently commented on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Vapotherm from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $19.38 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $316.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

