Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Position Cut by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,520,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,916,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,980 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 712,290.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,082,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

