Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 138.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $87.21 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $69.48 and a 52-week high of $90.68.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

