VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Holdings Trimmed by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,106 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for about 4.5% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $47,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 148,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 60,277 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

BNDX opened at $55.83 on Friday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/vanguard-charlo-total-intl-bd-etf-bndx-holdings-trimmed-by-adviceperiod-llc.html.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.