ValuEngine Downgrades Moelis & Co (MC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Moelis & Co from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Moelis & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.89.

Moelis & Co stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 49.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 16,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $636,450.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,512 shares of company stock worth $7,333,450. Corporate insiders own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,109,000 after buying an additional 34,016 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,180,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 318,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

