ValuEngine Downgrades Hudson Global (HSON) to Hold

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Hudson Global had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,340,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

