ValuEngine Downgrades Hudson Global (HSON) to Hold

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.84.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Hudson Global had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.