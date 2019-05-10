Value Line (VALU) & Victory Capital (VCTR) Head to Head Survey

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 28.69% 22.66% 11.87% Victory Capital 15.41% 24.19% 13.17%

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Victory Capital does not pay a dividend. Value Line has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Value Line and Victory Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Capital 0 1 7 0 2.88

Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.20%. Given Victory Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Value Line.

Risk and Volatility

Value Line has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Victory Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Value Line and Victory Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $35.87 million 5.81 $14.73 million N/A N/A Victory Capital $413.41 million 2.61 $63.70 million $1.46 10.94

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Value Line on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of December 31, 2018, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 71 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, Ohio.

