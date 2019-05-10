VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Stake Lowered by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lessened its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,857 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGY opened at $1.88 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 73.98% and a net margin of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

