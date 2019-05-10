USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $327.98 million and approximately $249.94 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015734 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.02724517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00088417 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00029475 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000102 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 327,171,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,417,357 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CPDAX, OKEx, Kucoin, FCoin, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, Poloniex, Korbit, CoinEx and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.