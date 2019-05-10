US Foods (USFD) Upgraded to Buy by Buckingham Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by research analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Buckingham Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 24,068 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $824,088.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,460 shares of company stock worth $1,506,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in US Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.