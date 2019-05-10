US Foods (USFD) Upgraded to Buy by Buckingham Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by research analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Buckingham Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.
USFD stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 24,068 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $824,088.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,460 shares of company stock worth $1,506,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in US Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Further Reading: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.