Urogen Pharma (URGN) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on URGN. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $38.21 on Monday. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.01. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 4,296.08% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $74,264.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

