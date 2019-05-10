Upwork (UPWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. 6,673,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,422. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, major shareholder Globespan Management Associate sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

