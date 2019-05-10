Upland Software (UPLD) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upland Software to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Upland Software to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Upland Software from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.93 million, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,369,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,711,514.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,576,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,431 shares of company stock worth $3,359,128 over the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 93.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

