Unum Group (UNM) Position Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,980 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,837,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,140 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,805,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 250,095 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,606,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,237,000 after purchasing an additional 396,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,111,000 after purchasing an additional 438,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

