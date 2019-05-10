Unum Group (UNM) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $32,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Unum Group by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 194.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

