Universe Market Capitalization Hits $213,203.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Universe has a market capitalization of $213,203.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Universe has traded 86% higher against the dollar. One Universe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 111% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Universe

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 86,565,539 coins and its circulating supply is 75,365,539 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.