Universal Display Co. (OLED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $167.89 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 135.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $757,250.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,486.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,294,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,942. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

