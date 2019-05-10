UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,396,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244,249 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,907,043,000 after acquiring an additional 288,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $237.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $227.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,115,574.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,930 shares of company stock worth $6,746,683. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

