United Fire Group (UFCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $332.25 million during the quarter.

United Fire Group stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18 and a beta of -0.03.

In related news, VP David E. Conner sold 30,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $1,240,654.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $30,963.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,559.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 375.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

