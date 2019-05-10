United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) & Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Head-To-Head Review

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

United Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

United Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Financial Bancorp pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Financial Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Financial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Financial Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp $309.73 million 2.22 $59.91 million $1.17 11.50 Hingham Institution for Savings $92.43 million 4.30 $30.40 million N/A N/A

United Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Profitability

This table compares United Financial Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp 17.79% 7.90% 0.77% Hingham Institution for Savings 32.18% 15.35% 1.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of United Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of United Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats United Financial Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, home equity lines of credit and fixed rate loans, marine floor plan loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides financial advisory services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 58 banking offices, 71 ATMs, and various loan production offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The company was formerly known as Rockville Financial, Inc. and changed its name to United Financial Bancorp, Inc. in April 2014. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves its customers through a network of 11 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

